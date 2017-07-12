PRESS RELEASE Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: Positive Shifts in Syria July 12, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today in Brussels, that positive shifts are taking place in Syria: "We see some positive shifts [in Syria] as the agreements reached back in May in Astana are being implemented," Sputnik reported today. Lavrov said the southwest zone that has been formed with Russian, American, and Jordanian military and diplomatic efforts "helped decrease the level of violence in the area. The ceasefire has more or less held since July 10, and we hope this will continue." Lavrov added that Russia hopes the international negotiations of three remaining de-escalation zones in Syria will continue in Kazakhstan in August, "We hope that this work will be concluded by the next meeting in August."