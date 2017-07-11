PRESS RELEASE U.S. AID Issues Fact Sheet: Yemen-Complex Emergency July 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—The U.S. Agency for International Development (AID) issued a fact sheet yesterday that highlights the genocidal impact of the Saudi war against Yemen. Highlights are: Yemen has the largest cholera outbreak in the world with 297,400 cases and 1,706 deaths since April. Out of the population of 27.4 million, 20.7 million require humanitarian assistance; 14.8 million lack basic health care; 17.1 million are food insecure; 7.3 million are in need of emergency food assistance; 2 million are internally displaced; and only 4.9 million have received humanitarian assistance. The report indicates many ways in which the Saudi war has caused this situation. Saudi air attacks have caused at least 50 civilian deaths this year. Military activity damaged power lines that the city of Dhamar depended on for drinking water purification. An "alleged" Saudi airstrike damaged a cholera treatment enter in Qahza, injuring patients, damaging the building, and destroying medical supplies, requiring the transferral of patients to other facilities. In response to this situation, President Trump has ordered an additional $192 million in financial assistance for Yemen. This brings the annual total up to $467,240 million. The United Nations has made requests that more care be taken to avoid harm to civilians, but support for the Saudi assault has not been withdrawn.