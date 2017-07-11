|
PRESS RELEASE
China Invites Mexican Water Officials To Study Its Great South-to-North Water Project
July 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—Top Mexican government water officials are studying China’s "Move South Water North" project, according to the June 30th issue of the fortnightly bulletin of the National Water Commission, CONAGUA.
The Bulletin’s report is brief, but tantalizing.
it reports. CONAGUA’s Deputy Technical Director and Deputy Planning Director "agreed to coordinate" with the South-to North Water team "in order to learn more about that model." A graphic indicating the gigantic scale of this ongoing Chinese project is included.
Two urgently needed great water management projects have not gone beyond the design phase in Mexico for decades: the PLHINO water project in the northwest, which would open 800,000 more hectares to farming through irrigation, and the more ambitious PLHIGON project, which would bring Mexican "south water north." The latter Northern Gulf Hydraulic Plan, or PLHIGON, would control the historic flooding problem in the Mexican southern Isthmus region, produce significant amounts of hydroelectric power, and move vast quantities of freshwater northwest along Mexico’s Gulf Coast, which through complementary projects could be pumped over to Mexico’s north-central plateau, opening that part of the Great American Desert to agricultural production.