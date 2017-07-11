PRESS RELEASE

China Invites Mexican Water Officials To Study Its Great South-to-North Water Project

July 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—Top Mexican government water officials are studying China’s "Move South Water North" project, according to the June 30th issue of the fortnightly bulletin of the National Water Commission, CONAGUA.

The Bulletin’s report is brief, but tantalizing.

"Because Mexico has geographic and climatic similarities with China, Jiang Xuguan, Deputy Director of the State Construction Commission, Office of South-to-North Water Diversion Project, considers an exchange of experiences with Mexican officials from CONAGUA to be appropriate,"

it reports. CONAGUA’s Deputy Technical Director and Deputy Planning Director "agreed to coordinate" with the South-to North Water team "in order to learn more about that model." A graphic indicating the gigantic scale of this ongoing Chinese project is included.