PRESS RELEASE
Putin Press Conference at G20 Emphasizes His Meeting with Trump Was a Good Start on Improving Relations, Progress on Syria
July 9, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a wide-ranging press conference at the conclusion of the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 8. In it he answered questions about his lengthy bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, whom he described as "a very down to earth and direct person" who "analyzes things pretty fast." Putin said that
Asked if Russian-U.S. relations can be pulled out of deep crisis, Putin said: "I very much hope so, and it seems to me that we have built certain prerequisites for this."
On the infamous issue of supposed Russian "interference" in the U.S. Presidential election, Putin stated:
Putin was very strong on the progress made on Syria, stating that the deal on the southern de-escalation zone "is one of the breakthroughs we have made in our work with President Trump. This is a real result of cooperation, including with the United States.... The fact that active military operations have ceased, the fact that we are now discussing de-escalation zones is a huge step forward."