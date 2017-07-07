|
PRESS RELEASE
Mattis: July 4 North Korean Missile Launch Did Not Bring Us Closer To War
July 7, 2017 (EIRNS)—Secretary of Defense James Mattis, during an impromptu press conference at the Pentagon, yesterday, that diplomacy towards North Korean has not failed and that North Korea’s latest missile launch has not moved the world closer to war.
When asked directly if diplomacy had failed, Mattis said "Diplomacy has not failed." Despite what he described as North Korean provocations, "our self-restraint holds, and diplomatic efforts remain underway as we speak." The Washington Post also reported that Pentagon officials this week have sought to underscore that the intercontinental missile threat posed by North Korea is "nascent" and that Pyongyang has a long way to go in terms of understanding the trajectory of the missiles and reentry before they could hit North America.
While Mattis was thus moderating the U.S. response to North Korea’s missile and nuclear activities, a pair of U.S. B-1B bombers were flying over the South China Sea in another U.S. Air Force version of a freedom of navigation operation "asserting the right to treat the region as international territory despite China’s claim to virtually all of the waterway," reports Reuters. This operation comes as the Trump Administration is trying to put more pressure on China regarding North Korea.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said there was no problem with freedom of navigation or overflight for the East and South China Seas.
