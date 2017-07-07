PRESS RELEASE Gabbard: U.S. Policy Towards North Korea Not Credible As Long As U.S. Fights Regime Change Wars July 7, 2017 (EIRNS)—In a statement issued on Wednesday, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) charged that no settlement of the North Korea issue is possible until the U.S. abandons regime change wars. "For the past fifteen years, our leaders have let the people of Hawaii and our country down, allowing the situation in North Korea to worsen to this point of crisis where we are left with nothing but bad options," she said. She said that the U.S. to take measures to defend itself against the threat represented by North Korea but "U.S. leaders need to understand that Kim Jong Un maintains a tight grip on North Korea’s nuclear weapons as a deterrent against regime change. The Trump Administration would be far more credible in finding a diplomatic solution with North Korea if we weren’t currently waging a regime change war in Syria, and contemplating a regime change war in Iran." "The North Korean regime witnessed the regime change wars the U.S. led in Libya and Iraq and what we’re now doing in Syria, and fear they will become like Gadhafi who, after giving up his nuclear weapons program, was deposed by the United States," she went on. "As long as the U.S. is waging regime change wars, we are far less likely to reach a diplomatic solution in North Korea because they have no reason to believe our promises. In fact, we are far more likely to see nuclear proliferation by countries like North Korea who see nuclear weapons as their only deterrent against regime change." Therefore, "Serious diplomacy on the Korean Peninsula will require an end to our regime change war in Syria and a public statement that the U.S. will not engage in regime change wars and nation-building overseas, including in Iran and North Korea."