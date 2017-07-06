PRESS RELEASE Tillerson Hopes for ‘Good Exchange’ Between Trump and Putin July 6, 2017 (EIRNS)—U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson commented on the upcoming meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. "We are at the very beginning, and I would say at this point it’s difficult to say exactly what Russia’s intentions are in this relationship, and I think that’s the most important part of this meeting—is to have a good exchange between President Trump and President Putin over what they both see as the nature of this relationship between our two countries," Tillerson said in a comment to reporters aboard his flight to Hamburg, broadcast by Fox 10, as reported by TASS. Tillerson said Washington has been working to "identify areas that we should have mutual interest in—and Syria certainly is one." "I think the important aspect of this, is that this is where we began an effort ... to rebuild confidence between ourselves and Russia at the military level, but also at the diplomatic level. So I think this is the effort that serves both of our interests, as well as the broader interests of the international community," he said, adding that Washington hoped it would pave the way for other important discussions that would strengthen bilateral ties.