PRESS RELEASE

Russia: Use of Military Measures on Korean Peninsula Should Be Ruled Out

July 6, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vladimir Safronkov, said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on the North Korean missile launch on Wednesday that Russia calls for

"an early relaunch of dialogue aimed at finding a comprehensive solution to the problems of the Korean Peninsula. The use of military measures for resolving the Korean Peninsula crisis should be ruled out,"

the Russian diplomat added, according to TASS.

Safronkov said that "any attempts" to use military force to resolve the situation surrounding North Korea were unacceptable. He also called for taking into account North Korea’s concerns over its security.

"At the moment, it is important to reverse the dangerous confrontation trend and facilitate the search for a comprehensive political solution to the Korean Peninsula issues,"