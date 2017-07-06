|
PRESS RELEASE
Russia: Use of Military Measures on Korean Peninsula Should Be Ruled Out
July 6, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vladimir Safronkov, said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on the North Korean missile launch on Wednesday that Russia calls for
the Russian diplomat added, according to TASS.
Safronkov said that "any attempts" to use military force to resolve the situation surrounding North Korea were unacceptable. He also called for taking into account North Korea’s concerns over its security.
the Russian diplomat stressed. He called on all countries to support the Russian-Chinese initiative on resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula.