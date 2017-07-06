|
PRESS RELEASE
Chilcot: Tony Blair Was Not ’Straight with the Nation’ over Iraq War
July 6, 2017 (EIRNS)—In a rare interview with the BBC, Sir John Chilcot, who chaired the British public inquiry into the 2003 Iraq War, charged that then Prime Minister Tony Blair was not "straight with the nation" when he took Britain to war against Iraq in 2003.
He agreed the questioning sessions with Blair had been "extraordinarily intense".
While Chilcot gave his interview to the BBC, in another part of London a high court was listening to an appeal by private individuals to allow them to take Tony Blair to court for the war crime of waging aggressive war. This hearing will go on for another week before a judgment is made by the court.