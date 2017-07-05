PRESS RELEASE

Kucinich Slams Dems Pushing 25th Amendment Bill vs. Trump

July 5, 2017 (EIRNS)—Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich reiterated to Fox News his warning that the Democratic Party’s anti-Trump obsession "is destroying the party as an effective opposition."

"People want political parties to be focused on America’s economic needs, jobs, wages, heath care, education, retirement security, and peace—and they want American politicians to be constructive, not destructive,"

he told Fox News on Independence Day.

Fox had asked him specifically about Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md,)’s bill to activate Amendment 25 against President Trump, which Raskin had introduced in April and promoted again in a tweet last Friday.

H.R. 1987, the Oversight Commission on Presidential Capacity Act, would establish an "Oversight Commission" as per Amendment 25, to carry out

"a medical examination of the President to determine whether the President is mentally or physically unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office."

Joining Raskin as original co-sponsors in introducing the bill were 19 other Democrats: John Conyers, James McGovern, Barbara Lee, Primila Jayapal, Earl Blumenauer, Lloyd Doggett, Darren Soto, Sheila Jackson Lee, Steve Cohen, Luis Gutierrez, Judy Chu, Raul Grijalva, Zoe Lofgren, Anthony Brown, David Cicilline, Mark Takano, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Dwight Evans, and Jerrolad Nadler.