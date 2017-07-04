|
PRESS RELEASE
Trump-Putin Meeting Set for July 7
July 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—The White House has confirmed reports that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this Friday. Their talk will take place during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, and is planned as "a full-fledged ‘sit down’ meeting," RT reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Ahead of the summit, Trump spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about trade and climate issues, the White House said.
Trump will also meet with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha on the sidelines of the summit. This could potentially be a game changer in U.S.-Thai relations, since, under Obama, relations were strained since the 2014 Thai coup. Prayuth turned to China, while constantly under attack from Washington about democracy and human rights.