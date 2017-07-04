PRESS RELEASE

Trump-Putin Meeting Set for July 7

July 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—The White House has confirmed reports that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this Friday. Their talk will take place during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, and is planned as "a full-fledged ‘sit down’ meeting," RT reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Ahead of the summit, Trump spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about trade and climate issues, the White House said.