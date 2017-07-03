|
PRESS RELEASE
Russia Warns: Al Qaeda Is Planning a Sarin Gas Attack in Syria
July 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—A military-diplomatic source told Sputnik on July 2 that the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terrorist group, the current incarnation of Al Qaeda in Syria, is reportedly preparing provocations at a storage facility in Syria’s Idlib province which contains sarin gas, which they intend to use in the towns of Khan Sheikhoun and Kefraya.
First Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, Frants Klintsevich, stated that he considered the intelligence reliable, and linked the planned provocation to the presence of the American aircraft carrier U.S.S. George H.W. Bush in the eastern Mediterranean.
The U.S.S. George H.W. Bush was launching air strikes in Syria until this past weekend, when it put into port in Haifa, Israel, for a port call from which it is scheduled to leave on July 5.