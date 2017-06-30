PRESS RELEASE Attempt To Set Up New U.S. Bombing of Syria with Deadly Consequences? July 2, 2017 (EIRNS)—On June 26, President Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced that the President had evidence that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces were preparing for a "new" chemical weapons attack. President Trump responded that Assad would pay "a heavy price" if an attack were attempted. Now the British press agency Reuters has circulated a claim late on July 1, that al-Assad government forces attacked rebels and/or civilians near Damascus with chlorine gas. This British claim has, as of July 2, not been more widely repeated in the media. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned on her Facebook page, Sputnik reported, that "As we warned a few days ago, an information propaganda campaign on the ’use of chemical weapons by Damascus’ has started. More [video] clips will appear and they will be different in quality. Low quality, as this one, or of Hollywood level. There will be many fakes, a huge campaign has been prepared." Zakharova’s post was accompanied by a screenshot from a video being shared on social media allegedly showing a hospital in eastern Ghouta. The speaker in the video claims the people he is filming have been affected by chlorine gas used by the regime. Sputnik’s translation of her FB post was also shared by the Facebook of the Russian Embassy in Washington, with the screenshot and a link to Sputnik. On June 30, syndicated columnist and former Reagan White House advisor Paul Craig Roberts ran a column, on Seymour Hersh’s story of the apparent division between the President and his military advisors on strategy for Syria, concludes: "A reasonable conclusion is that Washington’s [Obama’s—ed.] plan to use ISIS to overthrow Syria and then start on Iran was derailed by Russian and Syrian military success against ISIS. The U.S. then tried to partition Syria by occupying part of it, but were out-maneuvered by the Russians and Syrians. This left direct U.S. involvement as the only alternative to defeat. This direct U.S. military involvement began with the U.S. attack on the Syrian military base and was followed by shooting down a Syrian war plane. The next stage will be a U.S.-staged false flag chemical attack or alleged chemical attack, and this false flag, as has already been announced, will be the excuse for larger scale U.S. military action against Syria, which, unless the Russians abandon Syria, means conflict with Russia, Iran, and perhaps China."