All Eyes on Expected Putin-Trump Meeting
June 28, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Chinese President has been invited by the Presidents of Russia and Germany for state visits prior to the G20 summit, before the latter begins in Hamburg on July 7. This will be the first encounter between the Presidents of China and Germany (Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the latter having moved from his post as German foreign minister to the presidential post in March of this year. Xi, who will make the two visits to Moscow and Berlin between July 3 and 6, will also meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Xi’s July 3 meeting with Putin can be expected not only to tune both leaders’ acting at the G20 Summit, but to include as well an exchange of views against the background of the Chinese President’s constructive meeting at Mar-a-Lago with U.S. President Donald Trump—with whom Putin is expected to meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the press in Krasnodar today, that he expected the Putin-Trump meeting would occur.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel added his voice to those favoring such a summit: "The Federal Government and I would hail a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States in the G20 framework."
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang announced yesterday that
Over recent months both presidents have pointed to this meeting in particular, as of decisive importance in coordinating policies between China and Russia, with an emphasis on further aligning the outlook and projects of the Eurasian Economic Union and Belt and Road Initiative. In its coverage of the upcoming summit, The BRICS Post commented:
The publication added: