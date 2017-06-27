PRESS RELEASE False Flag Operation Appears To Be in Motion Against Putin-Trump Meeting and U.S.-Russian Cooperation in Syria June 27, 2017 (EIRNS)—The sequence of events regarding the potential meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin strongly suggests that a sabotage operation against it is now under way that will use another false-flag chemical attack in Syria. About mid-day Monday, the Associated Press posted a story reporting that Trump is eager for a meeting with Putin in Hamburg "with full diplomatic bells and whistles," but that there are deep divisions within the administration about it. This was followed not long after by reports that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke by phone, at the U.S. initiative. "The foreign ministers discussed issues related to settling the crisis in Syria, including the need to consolidate the ceasefire, in particular through the Astana process, stepping up the fight against terrorist groups, and curbing attempts to use toxic chemical agents," the Russian Foreign Ministry reported in a statement. "Mr Lavrov urged Washington to take measures to prevent provocations against Syrian Government troops that are fighting terrorists." Then, some hours after that, the provocation of which Lavrov had warned, appeared, with the White House statement, attributed to White House spokesman Sean Spicer, claiming that U.S. intelligence had picked up signs of preparations of a new chemical attack by the Syrian government against civilians. "The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said. "If ... Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price." In reporting on this, the New York Times suggested that the message appeared designed to set the stage for another possible military strike. The Kremlin responded, this morning, officially denouncing the White House statement. "We heard about this statement. We do not know what is the basis for this. And of course we categorically disagree with the ’another attack’ wording," Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov said. "We also consider any similar threats to the legitimate leadership of the Syrian Arab Republic unacceptable." The threat of a chemical attack actually comes from ISIS, not the Syrian government, Peskov stressed. "Cases of chemical toxic substances used by Daesh terrorists have been repeatedly recorded. There is a potential threat of the repeat of such provocations," Peskov said. The British are usually behind such provocations, and this one is no exception. U.K. Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said, this morning, that the U.S. had not shared any evidence of a specific threat of a chemical weapons attack, but the British will back another U.S. attack on Syrian government forces. "We are very clear, the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime is absolutely abhorrent and the last time the United States took action to deal with the aircraft and airbase from which these chemical weapons were used we fully supported their strike," Fallon told the BBC. The UK would support any U.S. attack on Assad so long as it was proportionate, legal, and necessary, Fallon added. According to both the New York Times and the Guardian accounts, U.S. military officials were caught off-guard by the White House statement. "For this matter, we have no information to add to what has already been stated," U.S. Central Command said in a statement to the Guardian. All of these developments occurred a day after the appearance, in Germany’s Die Welt, of an investigative article by Seymour Hersh, in which he exposed that there was no intelligence supporting the assertion that the April 4 incident in Khan Sheikhoun, Syria, was a chemical attack by government forces. One of Hersh’s sources warned that, by ordering a cruise missile strike against a Syrian airbase, Trump gave the jihadis what they wanted and set the stage for another such false-flag attack.