|
PRESS RELEASE
False Flag Operation Appears To Be in Motion Against Putin-Trump Meeting and U.S.-Russian Cooperation in Syria
June 27, 2017 (EIRNS)—The sequence of events regarding the potential meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin strongly suggests that a sabotage operation against it is now under way that will use another false-flag chemical attack in Syria. About mid-day Monday, the Associated Press posted a story reporting that Trump is eager for a meeting with Putin in Hamburg "with full diplomatic bells and whistles," but that there are deep divisions within the administration about it. This was followed not long after by reports that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke by phone, at the U.S. initiative.
the Russian Foreign Ministry reported in a statement. "Mr Lavrov urged Washington to take measures to prevent provocations against Syrian Government troops that are fighting terrorists."
Then, some hours after that, the provocation of which Lavrov had warned, appeared, with the White House statement, attributed to White House spokesman Sean Spicer, claiming that U.S. intelligence had picked up signs of preparations of a new chemical attack by the Syrian government against civilians.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said. "If ... Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price." In reporting on this, the New York Times suggested that the message appeared designed to set the stage for another possible military strike.
The Kremlin responded, this morning, officially denouncing the White House statement.
Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov said. "We also consider any similar threats to the legitimate leadership of the Syrian Arab Republic unacceptable." The threat of a chemical attack actually comes from ISIS, not the Syrian government, Peskov stressed.
Peskov said.
The British are usually behind such provocations, and this one is no exception. U.K. Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said, this morning, that the U.S. had not shared any evidence of a specific threat of a chemical weapons attack, but the British will back another U.S. attack on Syrian government forces.
Fallon told the BBC. The UK would support any U.S. attack on Assad so long as it was proportionate, legal, and necessary, Fallon added.
According to both the New York Times and the Guardian accounts, U.S. military officials were caught off-guard by the White House statement.
"For this matter, we have no information to add to what has already been stated," U.S. Central Command said in a statement to the Guardian. All of these developments occurred a day after the appearance, in Germany’s Die Welt, of an investigative article by Seymour Hersh, in which he exposed that there was no intelligence supporting the assertion that the April 4 incident in Khan Sheikhoun, Syria, was a chemical attack by government forces. One of Hersh’s sources warned that, by ordering a cruise missile strike against a Syrian airbase, Trump gave the jihadis what they wanted and set the stage for another such false-flag attack.