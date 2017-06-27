PRESS RELEASE CNN Fires Three for Fake News, Producer Taped Admitting Russophobia Is All B.S. June 27, 2017 (EIRNS)—A fake story posted on CNN Thursday, about a meeting between Trump transition team member Anthony Scaramucci and Russian Direct Investment Fund chief Kirill Dmitriev before the inauguration, was taken down from their website, and CNN fired the author, an assisting managing editor, and the Washington bureau chief. Trump tweeted: "Wow, CNN had to retract big story on ‘Russia,’ with 3 employees forced to resign. What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS!" Meanwhile, James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas interviewed a CNN senior producer, John Bonifield, apparently covertly with a hidden camera and mike, asking about CNN blaming everything on Russia. Bonifield says: "I mean, its mostly bullshit right now.... Like, we don’t have any giant proof. Then they say, well there’s still an investigation going on. And you’re like, yeah, I don’t know.... I just refuse to believe that if they had something really good like that that wouldn’t leak, because we’ve been getting all these other leaks. So, I just feel like they don’t really have it, but they want to keep digging. And so I think the president is probably right to say, like, look, you are witch hunting me. You have no smoking gun. You have no real proof." "Even if Russia was trying to swing an election," Bonifield says, "we try to swing their elections, our CIA is doing shit all the time, we’re out there trying to manipulate governments." He says after Trump pulled out of the Paris accord, CNN covered it for a day or two, then was ordered by CNN CEO Jeff Zucker to get back to Russia. "It’s a business," Bonifield says, "People are like—the media has an ethical—But, all the nice cutesy little ethics that used to get talked about in journalism school, you’re just like, that’s adorable. That’s adorable. This is a business. Especially cable news." He said it’s all about ratings, and that CNN’s ratings are up due to the Russophobia.