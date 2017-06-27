|
PRESS RELEASE
CNN Fires Three for Fake News, Producer Taped Admitting Russophobia Is All B.S.
June 27, 2017 (EIRNS)—A fake story posted on CNN Thursday, about a meeting between Trump transition team member Anthony Scaramucci and Russian Direct Investment Fund chief Kirill Dmitriev before the inauguration, was taken down from their website, and CNN fired the author, an assisting managing editor, and the Washington bureau chief. Trump tweeted: "Wow, CNN had to retract big story on ‘Russia,’ with 3 employees forced to resign. What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS!"
Meanwhile, James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas interviewed a CNN senior producer, John Bonifield, apparently covertly with a hidden camera and mike, asking about CNN blaming everything on Russia. Bonifield says:
"Even if Russia was trying to swing an election," Bonifield says, "we try to swing their elections, our CIA is doing shit all the time, we’re out there trying to manipulate governments."
He says after Trump pulled out of the Paris accord, CNN covered it for a day or two, then was ordered by CNN CEO Jeff Zucker to get back to Russia. "It’s a business," Bonifield says,
He said it’s all about ratings, and that CNN’s ratings are up due to the Russophobia.