PRESS RELEASE Kazakhstan Expects High-Level U.S. Official at Syria Talks in Astana June 26, 2017 (EIRNS)—It is anticipated that a high-level U.S. delegate will attend international negotiations on Syrian reconciliation in Astana next week, Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said today. Delegations from the three guarantor countries, Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as Jordan, and UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura will also attend the meeting which takes place on July 4-5. "It is expected that the U.S. will also send its high-ranking representative to participate as observers in the next round of negotiations in the Astana process," Abdrakhmanov said. "We received confirmation of participation by all guarantor states at the level of the Russian President’s and the Russian foreign minister’s special representatives, the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey," Abdrakhmanov told reporters. De Mistura and a Jordanian delegation have both confirmed their participation, he said.