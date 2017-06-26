|
PRESS RELEASE
Kazakhstan Expects High-Level U.S. Official at Syria Talks in Astana
June 26, 2017 (EIRNS)—It is anticipated that a high-level U.S. delegate will attend international negotiations on Syrian reconciliation in Astana next week, Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said today. Delegations from the three guarantor countries, Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as Jordan, and UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura will also attend the meeting which takes place on July 4-5. "It is expected that the U.S. will also send its high-ranking representative to participate as observers in the next round of negotiations in the Astana process," Abdrakhmanov said.
Abdrakhmanov told reporters. De Mistura and a Jordanian delegation have both confirmed their participation, he said.