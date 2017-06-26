PRESS RELEASE Greece Moving Closer to Eurasian Economic Union, Joining AIIB June 26, 2017 (EIRNS)—While the European Union continues to push Greece into economic ruin, the Greek government is moving ever closer to the survivors club, increasing its cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the Belt and Road Initiative of China. On June 24, Greece and the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) signed a joint statement of cooperation for expanding relations. The EEC is the executive body of the EAEU whose members are Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus. "The start of our cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Commission, in the context of Greece’s obligations as a member of the European Union, will give us the opportunity to strengthen our cooperation with countries we maintain deep historic and cultural ties," Greece’s Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Giorgos Katrougalos said. "We have close economic cooperation with Russia, but we are looking forward to the prospect of strengthening and deepening our economic relations also with Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus." Katrougalos, who also is co-chairman of the Russian-Greek commission on economic, industrial and scientific and technological cooperation, said that Greece is looking forward to cooperation between countries and regions as well as cooperation at the international level in the belief that it will contribute to mutual understanding and overall growth. He met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov, and said a new impetus was given to their economic relations. Greece has been in discussion with the EEC for the last two years, especially through the Greek-Eurasian Business Council, which is the first of its kind between a European Union country and the Eurasian Economic Union. Meanwhile for the first time, Greece took part as a full member in the Asian Investment and Infrastructure Bank (AIIB) meeting in South Korea June 16-18. The Greek delegation was headed by Prof. Panagiotis Roumeliotis, also a member of the advisory board of Greek-Russian Business Council, and key figure in discussion of Greece’s possible membership in the BRICS New Development Bank. The Greek Government Council for Economic Policy had decided Greece should join AIIB in July 2016; the bank was founded in January 2016. Addressing the AIIB plenary, Roumeliotis pointed out that Greece could benefit significantly from the infrastructure financing for the construction of the Silk Road, which plays an important role in the interconnection of the Asian and European continents. This is part of Greece’s goal to become a bridge between Asia, Europe and Africa through strengthening its economic and trade ties, mainly through the Piraeus port in cooperation with COSCO and the support of Greek shipowners.