PRESS RELEASE
Dems Spar over Party’s Target: It’s Not Russia, It’s Wall Street
June 26, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Democrats’ complete lack of economic program and the scapegoating of Russia are being blamed for their failure to win even one of the four special elections created by Trump cabinet postings. This has led to some useful soul-searching by Party loyalists and "outsiders." The most insightful critics are targeting the DNC directly.
Perhaps it was Bernie Sanders who first pierced the dam, in the wake of the surprise upset victory of Jeremy Corbyn in the UK —something he had a hand in. Writing in a June 13 editorial in the New York Times, "How the Democrats Can Stop Losing Elections," Sanders said that instead of just complaining about Trump,
This morning, The Intercept published an interview with longtime Democratic activist Ralph Nader, who shared the same sentiment. Asked to give a chronology of Democratic decline, Nader volunteered to give eight "millstones that are milestones," beginning all the way back in 1979 when Democrats began looking for "corporate" sources of money to replace declining income from labor. "Increasingly they began to judge their challenge to Republicans by how much money they raised," he said. "You talk to [Marcy] Kaptur from Cleveland, she says,
Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy was on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Monday, warning that all the "Russia" talk was a "distraction" from the economic message.
This sentiment was amplified by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who said that the Democrats were "doomed" if they didn’t make changes at the top. "The Democratic establishment has vortexed the party’s narrative energy into hysteria about Russia," he wrote on TwitLonger (an extension of Twitter).