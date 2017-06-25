PRESS RELEASE New York Post Keeps Heat on Firm Which Hired MI6’s Steele To Get Trump June 25, 2017 (EIRNS)—Pay attention to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigations into Fusion GPS, that "sketchy firm" behind the British MI6 agent Christopher Steele’s dossier against Trump, is the general message delivered by New York Post columnist Paul Sperry yesterday. That "secretive Washington firm that commissioned the dubious intelligence dossier on Donald Trump is stonewalling congressional investigators trying to learn more about its connections to the Democratic Party," Sperry alerted. "The Senate Judiciary Committee is also investigating whether the FBI has wrongly relied on the anti-Trump dossier and its author, Christopher Steele—the old spy who was hired by Fusion GPS to build a Russia file on Trump—to aid its ongoing espionage investigation into the Trump campaign and its possible ties to Moscow," he wrote, citing committee chair Sen. Chuck Grassley’s "substantial questions about the independence" of the FBI in investigating Trump. "Senate investigators are demanding to see records of communications between Fusion GPS and the FBI and the Justice Department, including any contacts with former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, now under congressional investigation for possibly obstructing the Hillary Clinton email probe, and Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who is under investigation by the Senate and the Justice inspector general for failing to recuse himself despite financial and political connections to the Clinton campaign through his Democrat activist wife. Senate investigators have singled out McCabe as the FBI official who negotiated with Steele," Sperry reports.