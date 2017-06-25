|
PRESS RELEASE
Enough Already: Poll Shows Majority of Americans Are Sick and Tired of the Russia-Trump Nothingburger, Want To Talk Economics
June 25, 2017 (EIRNS)—Finally waking up to the reality which LaRouche PAC organizers have found and reported on for weeks, based on field deployments around the country, the inside-the-Beltway publication The Hill of July 24 published a lengthy article headlined "Dems Push Leaders To Talk Less about Russia."
The article includes a report on a new poll by Harvard-Harris—a prominent Democratic polling agency run by Mark Penn, who was Hillary Clinton’s 2008 pollster—which was shocked to discover that, of those polled,
Penn himself had to confess:
Coverage of the same poll in TheBlaze.com was a bit more direct:
The base of the Democratic Party is in growing revolt against their leadership, and wants economic issues addressed. The Hill reported that
What The Hill and others are too frightened to report, is that the majority of the population are strongly in favor of a return to Glass-Steagall, and other pro-development policies which have been championed for decades by the LaRouche movement. This has put the Democratic leadership in quite a quandary.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, for example, continues to insist that the Democrats all focus on the Trump-Russia story. But a growing number of Democratic Congressmen are opposed to this suicidal policy, especially after talking to their constituents. For example, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), an early cosponsor of the fellow Ohio Democrat Marcy Kaptur’s and North Carolina Republican Walter Jones’s H.R.790 to return to FDR’s Glass-Steagall law to purge the banking system of speculation, and who challenged Pelosi for the Democratic House leadership last November, stated:
Tim Walz (D-MN) commented: "I did a 22-county tour.... Nobody is focusing on that" referring to so-called Russia-gate. Peter Welch (D-VT) argued: "We should be focused relentlessly on economic improvement, [and] we should stay away from just piling on the criticism of Trump."
The New York Post reported on the same growing revolt among Democrats, under the headline: "Democrats Warn Party To Move On from Russia Obsession." The Post itself editorialized: