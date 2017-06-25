|
PRESS RELEASE
China and Africa Join Hands To Eradicate Poverty from the World
June 25, 2017 (EIRNS)—In the African Union Conference Center in Addis Adaba, Ethiopia, high-level officials, civil servants, poverty fighters and policymakers from Africa and China met June 21-22 for the "China-Africa High-Level Dialogue and Think Tank Forum on Fighting against Poverty for Common Prosperity." The beautiful commitment of those who participated is nothing less than to replicate China’s "miracle in world development history" of eradicating poverty at home, in Africa, and in all countries.
African Union Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chad’s Foreign Minister, opened the forum, co-chaired by the African Union Leadership Academy and the Institute of African Studies of China’s Zhejiang Normal University, by telling participants that China and Africa are united in their determination to eliminate poverty. "It is a two-way relationship and we can learn considerably with humility from one another," he said.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi set the highest goals for the meeting in his keynote.
he said. "China and Africa have always been a community of shared interests and future." Now, "we stand ready to seized the opportunities presented by the Belt and Road Initiative," he said.
China, he promised,
‘How Can a Weak Hatchling Bird Be the First To Fly?’
Wang centered his discussion of how China carried out its "miracle," on a book by Xi Jinping, Up and Out of Poverty, which is based on the Chinese President’s speeches and actions nearly 30 years ago when, as local leader of the Communist Party of China (CPC), he led the effort to pull Ningde, in Fujian province, out of impoverishment. [
The four principles outlined in this book of speeches continue to guide China’s anti-poverty campaign, Wang said. The second of these, captures the essence of the strategy needed by every nation today:
"Take development as the central task," Wang exlained.
The Xi Jinping book was released in French and English translation at the end of 2016 in response to interest from African leaders, Wang said. He cited one of Xi’s speeches to local authorities about getting out of poverty, carrying the captivating title "How Can a Weak Hatchling Bird Be the First To Fly?" This week, Lovemore Chikova, the China-Africa Focus columnist for Zimbabwe’s Herald, published a full speech from that book titled "Economic Chorus," calling it "a must read for development enthusiasts." There, Xi insisted local officials understand that, without promoting economic development, they were "simply tinkering." The future President of China continued: