PRESS RELEASE Chinese, U.S. Presidents To Meet in Hamburg, Germany June 22, 2017 (EIRNS)—China Central Television (CCTV) reported that a meeting will be held between China’s President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit. The announcement follows the 2+2 meeting in Washington of the two countries’ foreign and defense ministers to address such issues as the situation in the South China Sea, North Korea’s actions, and counter-terrorism efforts.