PRESS RELEASE Pushkov on Putin-Trump Meeting at G20 Summit June 21, 2017 (EIRNS)—Commenting on the proposed meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the July 7-8 G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, Russian Sen. Alexander Pushkov, the chairman of the Federation Council’s committee on information policy and media, said: "If you ask me what the highlight of the G20 summit will be, I would reply that it will be the meeting of [Vladimir] Putin and [Donald] Trump. Trump, being under pressure from his political opponents, has had no opportunity to meet with Vladimir Putin. I think that a lot will depend on this meeting; that is why it is so highly anticipated everywhere—from Tallin to Lisbon, from Beijing to Cairo," according to TASS. Russia’s Federation Council is the upper house of the national legislature, the Federal Assembly. "I think an agreement on it will be reached," said the Senator during a visit to Berlin. Comparing the upcoming talks to the 2001 meeting between Putin and then U.S. President George Bush in Ljubljana, he said: "No decisions were made at the meeting, but the two presidents were able to establish a personal contact. This is very important, because, unlike Obama, Trump has no negative attitude toward Putin by default."