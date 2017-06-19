|
PRESS RELEASE
Xi Jinping: BRICS Cooperation Will Usher In a ‘New Golden Decade’
June 19, 2017 (EIRNS)—Addressing the opening session of the BRICS Foreign Ministers conference today, Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored that cooperation among the BRICS nations "is an innovation, which transcends the old pattern of political and military alliances and pursues partnerships rather than alliances." The BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa] mechanism surpasses "the old mindset of zero-sum game" and instead "practices a new concept of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation." He emphasized that the BRICS cooperation mechanism fits very well the needs of the five member nations.
The Chinese leader also emphasized that
He urged the member nations to give "full play to the win-win spirit," and work together to contribute to the organization’s development. He urged them to prioritize development, and to
he predicted.
In his remarks at the same meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China
Asked about those expressing doubts about the BRICS’s future, Wang replied,
He said that all countries should recognize that the BRICS is making a major contribution to global economic development, and that the countries’ economies are showing strong "momentum and vitality."