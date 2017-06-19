PRESS RELEASE South Korea President Moon Declares End of Nuclear Power, While Scientists Protest June 19, 2017 (EIRNS)—South Korean President Moon Jae-in today announced the end of nuclear power in South Korea, if he gets his way. Moon was officiating at a ceremony to decommission the Kori-1 nuclear reactor at Busan, the country’s first and oldest nuclear power plant. He said his government will adopt policies for a post-nuclear era. "The shutdown of Kori 1 is the beginning of a nuclear energy-free country," Moon said, "a paradigm shift for a safer Korea. Korea’s energy policy used to pursue low cost and efficiency, while people’s lives, safety and environmental sustainability used to be treated lightly. But now it is the general idea that people’s lives and safety should be prioritized." This scientific and economic lunacy may not last, however. Korean nuclear experts have reported to EIR that more than 100 scientists issued a public letter to President Moon, both explaining his false conception on nuclear power and explaining the dire consequences for the country if he does not change course. Korea currently operates 25 reactors, providing for a third of the country’s electricity demand, with plans to increase this to 38 Gigawatts by 2029. South Korea has also become a nuclear exporter, with a $20 billion deal to build four nuclear reactors in the United Arab Emirates, one of which is completed. Bids for other contracts have been issued. Moon’s drastic and destructive plan calls for decommissioning plants as soon as they fall due. He has already ordered eight of the country’s coal-power plants to cease production. He imagines that the nation can survive on renewables and an increase in liquid natural gas imports.