PRESS RELEASE FBI Begs Judge Not to Release its 60-Page 9/11 Slide Show June 17, 2017 (EIRNS)—The FBI filed a motion in Federal Court on June 14 asking Miami U.S. District Court Judge Cecelia Altonaga to reconsider her May 15 ruling that would make public large portions of a 60-page FBI slide show titled "Overview of the 9/11 Investigation," investigative reporter Dan Christensen reported in the June 15 Florida Bulldog. The FBI has opposed making the slide show public, on the grounds that that it would disclose large portions of an overview it showed to the 9/11 Review Commission in secret on April 25, 2014. The FBI claims that this information would show how much money was being moved around; how it was being moved around; the mode of transfer, and the locations where the FBI detected movement of money. It would also show, the FBI says, the kinds of weapons and identification the conspirators carried; information about the arrival of the intended pilots and other conspirators in the United States, and a timeline of phone calls between conspirators. This, says the FBI, would provide a "playbook" to future subjects on how much money can be moved around. Responding to the FBI motion June 12, attorneys for the Florida Bulldog said: "The referenced techniques apparently are those techniques that the 9/11 hijackers evaded on Sept. 11, 2001.... If anything, the Power Point slides might reveal outdated, failed law enforcement acts or omissions. The 9/11 attacks on the United States are a consequence, at least in part, of the failure of the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to detect and halt them." Obviously, it could also give banking and law enforcement beyond the FBI a key tool for preventing funding of terrorism in the future. Judge Altonaga’s May order granted in part an FBI motion for summary judgment, on lawfulness of FBI redactions. But the FBI has not restored any redactions yet. The FBI wants to keep hidden a page containing "specific factors deemed pertinent to the analysis of the financial transactions of hijackers before 9/11;" and the coordination of safehousing the hijackers in the United States. There is a possibility that a FOIA trial will be ordered. Although the classified "28 pages" of the 9/11 report were released after a 15-year political battle on July 15, 2016, these did not include information on the "Sarasota cell" of the hijackers. This investigation has been carried on by Florida Bulldog investigative reporter Dan Christensen, with the support of former U.S. Senator Bob Graham.