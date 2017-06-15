|
Russia Conference on Aleppo Stresses Need for Recovery Assistance
June 15, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Russian Mission to the United Nations in Geneva sponsored a video-teleconference, yesterday, on "Aleppo: a City Without terror. New life, New Hope," where the several speakers stressed the importance and necessity of the recovery of the city of Aleppo, which was liberated from the jihadis last December. Alexander Borodavkin, Russia’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, called on the international community to extend assistance to the Syrian authorities in restoring Aleppo, and not to hinder this effort with sanctions.
"These ill practices should have been terminated long ago."
Borodavkin said.
Hussein Diab, the governor of the province of Aleppo, joined Boradovkin in this call, pointing out that western sanctions are inhibiting the importation and production of vital medicines inside Syria.
Diab said.
Vladimir Savchenko, the chief of the Russian Reconciliation Center, reported, among other things, that the restoration of electricity and water to parts of the city have allowed 70,000 people, including 40,000 children, to return to their homes. He and other speakers described the intense level of humanitarian activities being carried out in Aleppo by the Russian military, to include provision of medical care, and delivery of over 850 tons of humanitarian aid supplies.