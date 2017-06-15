PRESS RELEASE Russia Conference on Aleppo Stresses Need for Recovery Assistance June 15, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Russian Mission to the United Nations in Geneva sponsored a video-teleconference, yesterday, on "Aleppo: a City Without terror. New life, New Hope," where the several speakers stressed the importance and necessity of the recovery of the city of Aleppo, which was liberated from the jihadis last December. Alexander Borodavkin, Russia’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, called on the international community to extend assistance to the Syrian authorities in restoring Aleppo, and not to hinder this effort with sanctions. "It is crucial to assist the Syrian authorities in their efforts to restore life in the city to normal, and not try to interfere with this work by using unilateral, unlawful and inhuman sanctions and false charges," he said. "These ill practices should have been terminated long ago." "We are calling upon all countries, international organizations and non-governmental organizations to present a common front in the cause of assistance to Aleppo to let the people of that long-suffering city forget the hardships they survived as soon as possible and to restore peace calm and prosperity to the land of Syria," Borodavkin said. Hussein Diab, the governor of the province of Aleppo, joined Boradovkin in this call, pointing out that western sanctions are inhibiting the importation and production of vital medicines inside Syria. "I would like to use this opportunity to reiterate our demand to lift unjust sanctions which are aimed against the Syrian people, above all, that hindered and keep hindering the restart of local manufacturing, first of all, the pharmaceutical and medical production. The sanctions hinder supplying our people with necessary medicaments and medical services," Diab said. Vladimir Savchenko, the chief of the Russian Reconciliation Center, reported, among other things, that the restoration of electricity and water to parts of the city have allowed 70,000 people, including 40,000 children, to return to their homes. He and other speakers described the intense level of humanitarian activities being carried out in Aleppo by the Russian military, to include provision of medical care, and delivery of over 850 tons of humanitarian aid supplies.