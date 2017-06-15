PRESS RELEASE

China Renews Offer To Invest in U.S. Infrastructure

June 15, 2017 (EIRNS)—At a New York conference of think tanks yesterday, the Chinese side conveyed Chinese companies’ desire to participate in the ambitious U.S. infrastructure upgrading plan in various ways, with their rich experience and great expertise in the building of high-speed railways, expressways, bridges and harbors. The one-day event featured prominent keynote speakers including Tung Chee-hwa, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, China’s top political advisory body, and Zhao Qizheng, former minister of China’s State Council Information Office, Xinhua reports.

China’s top-notch think-tanks, including the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the Development Research Center of the State Council and the Chinese Academy of Macroeconomic Research all sent in scholars for the dialogue. Some Chinese business representatives, and officials from the State Council Information Office, the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce also attended the event as observers.