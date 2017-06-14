PRESS RELEASE

Trump To Host South Korea President June 29-30 While Unofficial Talks Could Begin

June 14, 2017 (EIRNS)—U.S. President Donald Trump will host South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House, June 29-30, to advance economic cooperation and discuss ways of strengthening the two countries’ "ironclad" alliance," the White House said on Tuesday.

"The leaders will also coordinate on North Korea-related issues, including countering the growing North Korean nuclear and missile threats,"

it said in a statement.

The Korean Times, citing diplomatic and security sources, reports that unofficial talks involving North Korea could be held next month and include diplomats and experts from countries involved in efforts to denuclearize North Korea, including member states of the long-suspended six-party denuclearization talks. They will be attending the Northeast Asia Cooperation Dialogue (NEACD) to be held in Singapore.

The NEACD is an annual diplomatic and security forum regarded as the "Track 1.5" platform where North Korea, along with South Korea, the United States, China, Japan, and Russia, usually send senior nuclear envoys and other experts.