|
PRESS RELEASE
Russia, UN Agree: De-escalation Zones Are Reducing Violence in Syria
June 14, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Russian Defense Ministry reported, yesterday, that the situation in the de-escalation zones in western Syria is stable, with only five incidents of cease-fire violations over the previous 24 hours. The ministry also reported that 47 settlements, all in Idlib province, had joined the cease-fire over the same time period.
The UN agrees that, indeed, the de-escalation zones are working.
Paulo Sergio Pinheiro, chair of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic, told the UN Human Rights Council, yesterday, though he added that hostilities continue in the zones around Homs, Damascus, and southern Daraa.
Pinheiro noted.