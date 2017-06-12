|
PRESS RELEASE
Edward Lozansky: America, Return to Reagan’s Approach to Russia
June 12, 2017 (EIRNS)—The unprecedented anti-Russia hysteria of Washington’s political class and media is dangerous and escalating, Dr. Edward Lozansky warned yesterday in an op-ed in the conservative Washington Times, warning that the demonization of Russia and Putin may soon reach a "point of no return from the possibility of war."
Professor Lozansky, head of the American University in Moscow, writes presciently,
"Trump’s logical reasoning" of working with Russia to fight radical Islamic terrorism is used as "a proof that he is a Putin stooge," Lozansky observes, but by the same reasoning, FDR’s alliance with Stalin to defeat the Nazis could be condemned....
Not only are many of the details of the Reagan-Gorbachev talks available, so are many members of Reagan’s inner circle, like James Baker, Pat Buchanan, Chas Freeman, Jack Matlock, Dana Rohrabacher, David Stockman, and others, says Lozansky, who could give us "advice about how to resolve this crisis, and the time is now."
He notes Trump and Putin are expected to meet on the margins of the G20 summit in Hamburg (July 7-8), and
Lozansky cites Reagan’s conclusion:
But "Reagan refused to accept what others considered inevitable, and this is what Trump must do as well," Lozansky concludes.
On July 3, the American University in Moscow and the Burganov Museum will unveil a sculpture of Reagan and Gorbachev in downtown Moscow.