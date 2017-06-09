PRESS RELEASE Trump Lawyer Marc Kacsowitz Destroys Comey’s ‘Testimony’ June 9, 2017 (EIRNS)—Marc Kasowitz, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, offered an official statement in response to fired FBI Director James Comey’s Senate testimony yesterday, in which Comey claimed he felt the President directed him to end the investigation into Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser. Kasowitz asserted that "the President never, in form or substance, directed or suggested that Mr. Comey stop investigating anyone, including suggesting that Mr. Comey let Flynn go." He also stated: " Today, Mr. Comey admitted that he unilaterally and surreptitiously made unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the President... one of which he testified was classified... Mr. Comey’s excuse for this unauthorized disclosure of privileged information appears to [be] entirely retaliatory. We will leave it the appropriate authorities to determine whether this leaks [sic] should be investigated along with all those others being investigated." Today numerous media, including Buzzfeed and ABC, reported that, according to sources close to Trump’s legal team, Kasowitz plans to file a misconduct complaint against Comey with the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General, as well as submit a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee about Comey’s testimony and "other matters," the source said. No official confirmation of this report has been issued as of this writing. Kasowitz also stated: "Contrary to numerous false press accounts leading up to today’s hearing, Mr. Comey has now finally confirmed publicly what he repeatedly told the President privately: The President was not under investigation as part of any probe into Russian interference. He also admitted that there is no evidence that a single vote changed as a result of any Russian interference. "The President also never told Mr. Comey, ‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty’ in form or substance. Of course, the Office of the President is entitled to expect loyalty from those who are serving in an administration, and, from before this President took office to this day, it is overwhelmingly clear that there have been and continue to be those in government who are actively attempting to undermine this administration with selective and illegal leaks of classified information and privileged communications. Mr. Comey has now admitted that he is one of these leakers." President Trump tweeted his own response to the Comey testimony today: "Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication ... and WOW, Comey is a leaker!"