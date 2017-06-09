PRESS RELEASE Grassley Pursues British Role in Coup Attempt Against Trump June 9, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Hill reported June 9 that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has had the appropriate response to the ongoing coup against Trump, whose leading spokesman inside the government (before President Trump fired him) was FBI head James Comey. Grassley has sent Glenn Simpson, who heads Fusion GPS, a letter stating that if the firm does not respond voluntarily to his prior requests for information about the dodgy British Steele dossier, he will subpoena the information under Senate rules. Christopher Steele prepared his dodgy dossiers under the auspices of Fusion GPS, a Washington D.C. opposition research firm working at the time for the Clinton campaign. Steele was the former head of British Intelligence’s Russia desk, and still collaborates with the highest levels of the Queen’s Secret Service, as well as the FBI. Grassley has asked about who paid Steele, and what the relationship was between Fusion, Steele, and Comey’s FBI. Fusion has thrown up a score of privileges in an attempt to block Grassley’s inquiry. Comey had also blocked similar inquiries by Grassley. As Comey testified Thursday, on January 6th Comey presented the President with the Steele dossier in a one-to-one meeting, having cleared the nation’s other intelligence chiefs out of the room. The dossier contains salacious allegations of sexual misconduct by Trump with Russian hookers. As opposed to Comey’s general rationale for this meeting, he blurted out in his Senate testimony that it could be construed as ‘a J. Edgar Hoover moment’; i.e., he was attempting to blackmail the President into acquiescing to the elite’s continuing warfare against Russia. The British intelligence product has otherwise served as the FBI’s roadmap for its entire phony counterintelligence investigation involving Russian meddling in the U.S. elections.