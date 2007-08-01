|
PRESS RELEASE
New Broadsides for Glass-Steagall Published
June 9, 2017 (EIRNS)—"President Trump: Do You Want Glass- Steagall or Another Economic Meltdown?" is the title of a comprehensive open letter to the President by author and former investment banker Nomi Prins, published on TruthOut today and on several other widely-read sites. Prins has met with many Members of Congress and staff for Glass-Steagall since April, and will continue doing so. The House passage of the so-called "Financial CHOICE" bank deregulation bill, because it will not move in the Senate, has not ended but only intensified the debate involving Glass-Steagall reinstatement.
Prins’s letter to the President includes a thorough history of the Glass-Steagall Act’s passage and long success, and details how "For the first time since its repeal, a return to the Glass-Steagall Act [has] bipartisan support." But
Showing the 2007-08 financial panic a direct consequence of the elimination of Glass-Steagall, Prins writes: "In the fall of 2007, that system finally started buckling because of the problems of Citigroup, not because of the investment banks, which would not have been covered by Glass-Steagall. The catastrophe that hit Citigroup makes it clear just how crucial the repeal of that act was to the financial meltdown to come.... And Citigroup wasn’t alone. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would later testify that, by 2008, 11 out of the 12 biggest commercial banks were "insolvent" and had to be bailed out. The entire banking system was rotten to the core and the massive buildup of bad paper, high leverage, and speculative bets (derivatives) that made disaster inevitable can be traced directly back to the repeal of Glass-Steagall.
In another broadside, former Reagan Administration Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts writes today, "Without Glass-Steagall America Will Fail." Roberts notes,
And further, "the repeal of Glass-Steagall forced the 99 percent to bail out the One Percent."
"The question before Congress today," Roberts writes,