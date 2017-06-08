|
PRESS RELEASE
Kaptur Again Argues Glass-Steagall in House
June 8, 2017 (EIRNS)—Speaking again in the House today on Glass-Steagall reinstatement and against the "CHOICE" bank deregulation act, Rep. Marcy Kaptur said: "Mr. Speaker, I rise today to oppose the Financial CHOICE Act, which abandons the American people, as well as safety and soundness, in favor of Wall Street.
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) also spoke on the House floor for replacing the CHOICE Act with the Glass-Steagall Act. Kaptur and Rep. Walter Jones (R-N.C.), with 50 co-sponsors, plan more action to intensify the Glass-Steagall debate.
Under pressure on the Glass-Steagall question, Glass-Steagall opponent Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-Tex.), falsely compared his CHOICE Act to a "21st Century Glass-Steagall act" in remarks reported by The Hill.
A respected expert for Glass-Steagall reinstatement, author and former investment banker Nomi Prins, released a strong and lengthy argument for Glass-Steagall today, addressed to President Donald Trump.