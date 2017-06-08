PRESS RELEASE EU Extending Crimea Sanctions by One Year June 8, 2017 (EIRNS)—Permanent representatives of the member states of the European Union have agreed on a one-year extension of sanctions against the Republic of Crimea, RIA Novosti writes with reference to a source in the EU Council. The current sanctions against the Crimea are valid until the June 23. "Today, the permanent representatives have adopted a decision to extend the sanctions for a year without any changes. If nothing changes, the Foreign Affairs Council will approve this decision at the next meeting," the source told the news agency. The upcoming meeting, at which foreign ministers are expected to approve the extension of the sanctions, is due to be held on June 19.