PRESS RELEASE Rep. Gabbard Calls for Glass-Steagall in June 7 House Speech June 7, 2017 (EIRNS)—Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) called for Glass-Steagall in a floor speech in the House of Representatives on June 7. In the one-minute speech period, she denounced H.R. 10 (the Financial CHOICE Act) for the suffering it will cause, and called instead for H.R. 790, the Return to Prudent Banking Act of 2017, which would reinstitute separation between commercial and investment banking, the essence of Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s 1933 Glass-Steagall law. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the principal sponsor of H.R. 790, which has 50 sponsors in all, is expected to speak on Glass-Steagall during House debate on H.R. 10.