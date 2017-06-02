PRESS RELEASE Prominent Italian Scientist Backs Trump’s Decision on Global Warming Fraud June 2, 2017 (EIRNS)—Prof. Antonino Zichichi, founder of the Ettore Majorana center in Erice, Sicily and president of the World Federation of Scientists, commented positively on President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the climate hoaxsters’ Paris Agreement. Zichichi, one of the world’s leading nuclear physicists, warned in an interview with Il Giornale: don’t confuse pollution with climate change; pollution must be fought against, whereas "it is difficult to attribute to human activities such effects as to produce climate changes. Indeed, NASA has observed climate changes on Mars, where there is no human activity." And do not criminalize CO 2 and the greenhouse effect: "CO 2 is food for plants" and without CO 2 "there could be no plant life. Since human life comes after plant life, without CO 2 we would not be here talking about it. Sure, it produces a greenhouse effect, but without such an effect, the average temperature on this solar satellite of ours would be 18 degrees C[elsius] below zero [–64.4 F.]. "Europe has lost a great opportunity in not exposing the confusion between pollution and climate," Zichichi concluded.