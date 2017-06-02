|
PRESS RELEASE
Putin addresses the Russia-U.S. Business Dialogue Panel in St. Petersburg
June 2, 2017 (EIRNS)—President Putin personally addressed the Russia-U.S. Business Dialogue at the St. Petersburg International Forum (SPIEF). According to TASS, Putin said that:
He recalled the real ties that Russia had to the United States historically, and referenced the U.S. help in industrialization during the early Soviet period, and the Lend Lease program during the war with fascist Germany. He stressed that Russia had paid all the debts, not only the Russian side during the Soviet period, but also the debts of the former Soviet states.
Although trade and investment was low even before the current crisis, he noted that,
"I’m convinced that normalization of bilateral relations meets the interests of both countries," he said,
He stressed that both sides will need political will and should be ready to solve issues of mutual interest. He expressed hope that the business dialogue at the SPIEF, the initiatives and ideas of representatives of Russian and U.S. businesses, will help to form a favorable environment for solving this uneasy task.
It should be noted that this was the largest U.S. delegation at the SPIEF in several years—over 300 people—especially since Obama openly discouraged participation. It included the U.S. Ambassador, Boeing and other leading corporations.