Climate Scientist Issues Poster to World Leaders

June 1, 2017 (EIRNS)—Earlier this week Thomas Wysmuller, a climate scientist who works on the NASA TRCS Climate Group USA, issued a poster to world leaders, urging that their nations, including the United States, extricate themselves from international climate treaties. Wysmuller's argument was simple: The 1992 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the 2015 Climate Accords are based on false science.

Wysmuller asserts, and provides citation of documentary evidence, for the following statements:

  1. The entire premise of vilifying CO2 is faulty.

  2. There is no relationship between rising CO2 and sea-level rise.

  3. Hurricane and tornado incidence and severity have actually declined as CO2 has risen.

  4. Plants desperately need CO2, and they are crucial to feeding all animal life on the planet.

The documentation Wysmuller provides can be found at https://vimeo.com/212176384 or http://climateconferences.heartland.org/thomas-wysmuller-iccc12/