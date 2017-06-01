|
PRESS RELEASE
Climate Scientist Issues Poster to World Leaders
June 1, 2017 (EIRNS)—Earlier this week Thomas Wysmuller, a climate scientist who works on the NASA TRCS Climate Group USA, issued a poster to world leaders, urging that their nations, including the United States, extricate themselves from international climate treaties. Wysmuller's argument was simple: The 1992 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the 2015 Climate Accords are based on false science.
Wysmuller asserts, and provides citation of documentary evidence, for the following statements:
The documentation Wysmuller provides can be found at https://vimeo.com/212176384 or http://climateconferences.heartland.org/thomas-wysmuller-iccc12/