PRESS RELEASE China’s Ambassador to Germany Details Chinese-German Cooperation Potential June 1, 2017 (EIRNS)—On the eve of a forum of German businessmen in Berlin today, also attended by Prime Minister Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, China’s Ambassador to Germany Shi Mingde told Chinese media that "manufacturing industries of the two nations are highly complementary. China is a big manufacturing country, while Germany is a strong one. A new round of industrial revolution is speeding up, gaining momentum ... which has brought an unprecedented opportunity for strategic cooperation." Shi said there are 8,000 German companies operating in China with a total investment volume of more than €60 billion ($67 billion), while nearly 2,000 Chinese enterprises are operating in Germany. Those companies will be a key strength in advancing cooperation, he said. Two strong nations joining hands will have an effect far beyond their boundaries, Shi said. He cited the potential for construction in all countries under the Belt and Road Initiative. He also mentioned the possibility for Beijing and Berlin to jointly influence the establishment of global standards for intelligent manufacturing. The forum during Li’s visit is expected to forge new, innovative ways to cooperate in fields such as smart manufacturing, electric vehicles and innovation by young people, he said. Hubertus Troska, a member of Daimler A.G.’s board who is responsible for China, said the trends of connectivity, autonomous driving, sharing and electric mobility are revolutionizing the auto industry, "perhaps nowhere faster than in China." In a written interview with China Daily, Troska said "In line with China’s economic development plan, we will meet both opportunities and challenges head-on with further innovations and upgraded manufacturing."