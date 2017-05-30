|
PRESS RELEASE
New Scandal Breaks Out Around U.S. THAAD Deployment in South Korea
May 30, 2017 (EIRNS)—A new scandal has erupted around the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system deployment in South Korea, amid the "noise" being made about the latest the latest North Korean missile test.
According to a report in the Korea Times, the U.S. military moved an additional four THAAD launchers into South Korea without informing the newly elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Moon ordered a full investigation into how these additional launchers were brought in, and described the incident as "very shocking," according to the Yoon Young-chan, the senior secretary for public relations.
Yoon said. "The defense ministry did not mention this when it gave a policy briefing to the presidential advisory committee May 25." Yoon said Moon confirmed the entry of the four launchers by calling Defense Minister Han Min-koo in person, and said it was "very shocking."
Yoon said.
According to a report in the Korea Herald, the additional four launchers were brought into Korea weeks to months ago. The official acknowledgment of the deployment occurred on March 6 when U.S. Forces Korea released imagery showing two launchers being unloaded from a C-17 cargo aircraft. Only two launchers were seen being transported to the former golf course in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province in mid-April.
reports the Korea Herald.
In comments to reporters today, reports Yonhap, Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis denied that there was any subterfuge in the THAAD deployment.
Davis said.