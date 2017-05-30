PRESS RELEASE New Scandal Breaks Out Around U.S. THAAD Deployment in South Korea May 30, 2017 (EIRNS)—A new scandal has erupted around the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system deployment in South Korea, amid the "noise" being made about the latest the latest North Korean missile test. According to a report in the Korea Times, the U.S. military moved an additional four THAAD launchers into South Korea without informing the newly elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Moon ordered a full investigation into how these additional launchers were brought in, and described the incident as "very shocking," according to the Yoon Young-chan, the senior secretary for public relations. "Newly appointed National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong reported to Moon that four additional launchers had been transported to Korea, and have been kept at a military base," Yoon said. "The defense ministry did not mention this when it gave a policy briefing to the presidential advisory committee May 25." Yoon said Moon confirmed the entry of the four launchers by calling Defense Minister Han Min-koo in person, and said it was "very shocking." "He ordered Chung and Senior Secretary for Civil Affairs Cho Kuk to thoroughly investigate how the launchers were brought here; who decided on it; why the ministry kept it secret, and why it did not report the fact to the new government," Yoon said. According to a report in the Korea Herald, the additional four launchers were brought into Korea weeks to months ago. The official acknowledgment of the deployment occurred on March 6 when U.S. Forces Korea released imagery showing two launchers being unloaded from a C-17 cargo aircraft. Only two launchers were seen being transported to the former golf course in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province in mid-April. "One thing that seems certain is that Moon did not receive any briefing on the subject during his visit to the ministry a week after taking office," reports the Korea Herald. In comments to reporters today, reports Yonhap, Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis denied that there was any subterfuge in the THAAD deployment. "We continue to work very closely with the Republic of Korea government, and we have been very transparent in all of our actions throughout this process," Davis said.