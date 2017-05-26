PRESS RELEASE

Congress Begins To Move Against Saudi Arms Deal

May 26, 2017 (EIRNS)—Resolutions of disapproval have been introduced into both Houses of Congress in attempts to block the massive arms deals just concluded by the Trump Administration with Saudi Arabia. Both resolutions are bipartisan.

H.J. 102 has been submitted in the House of Representatives, with sponsors Justin Amash (R-Mich.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Walter Jones (R-N.C.), and James McGovern (D-Mass.).

The Senate resolution was introduced by Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and Al Franken (D-Min.).

The press release issued by Senator Murphy’s office cites the fact that

"thousands of civilians are being killed in the U.S.-backed Saudi war in Yemen while terrorist groups like al Qaeda and ISIS are getting stronger by the day."

The Arms Export Control Act of 1976 provides for the Senate to be able to force a vote on an arms sale. Under the Act the Administration sent notification to Congress of its intent to export offensive weapons, including precision-guided munitions, to Saudi Arabial, as part of the $110 billion deal announced while President Trump was in Riyadh.