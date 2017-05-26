|
PRESS RELEASE
Congress Begins To Move Against Saudi Arms Deal
May 26, 2017 (EIRNS)—Resolutions of disapproval have been introduced into both Houses of Congress in attempts to block the massive arms deals just concluded by the Trump Administration with Saudi Arabia. Both resolutions are bipartisan.
H.J. 102 has been submitted in the House of Representatives, with sponsors Justin Amash (R-Mich.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Walter Jones (R-N.C.), and James McGovern (D-Mass.).
The Senate resolution was introduced by Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and Al Franken (D-Min.).
The press release issued by Senator Murphy’s office cites the fact that
The Arms Export Control Act of 1976 provides for the Senate to be able to force a vote on an arms sale. Under the Act the Administration sent notification to Congress of its intent to export offensive weapons, including precision-guided munitions, to Saudi Arabial, as part of the $110 billion deal announced while President Trump was in Riyadh.
Many of the Congressmen involved in the challenge have also taken the lead in going after Saudi Arabia’s role in financing terror, especially the 9/11 terror attacks.