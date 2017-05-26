PRESS RELEASE Russia Blasts U.K., France, and U.S. for Sabotaging Investigation of Syrian Chemical Weapons Charge May 26, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a comment May 25 that "It looks like no one is in a hurry to go to Khan Sheykhun [Syria] for verification of the details of a case as resounding as this one. It is really saddening that the OPCW [Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons] mission does not show activity in what concerns the establishing of cases of chemical weapons utilization, as it puts off a trip to Khan Sheykhun time and again, making references to unfavorable security conditions," the ministry said. "All the conditions have been created there in terms of security and compliance with obligations under the Convention," it said. The latest Russia blast was prompted by another discussion on the matter at the May 23 UN Security Council session. "The Western trio of permanent members of the Security Council sought to impart a marked anti-Assad and anti-Russian taint to the event," the ministry pointed out. "It once again confirmed that the denouncers of Damascus are not interested in establishing the truth in the issue as crucial as who stood behind the possible use of sarin in the Syrian province of Idlib on April 4," the ministry said. "Representatives of the U.S., U.K. and France fiercely resist attempts to find out how justified is their in absentia verdict of an allegedly incontestable responsibility of the Bashar al-Assad government in that chemical attack in the settlement of Khan Sheikhoun," it said.