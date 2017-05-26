PRESS RELEASE EU and U.S. Disagree on Russia, Free Trade, Climate May 26, 2017 (EIRNS)—After the meeting with Donald Trump yesterday evening, EU Council President Donald Tusk said at a short press briefing that "it is not hundred percent sure that we—that is, the President and myself—can say today that we have a common position, a common opinion on Russia." This was, according to all observers, a way of stating that there is profound disagreement between the EU and Trump on the Russia issue. Remarks by Trump’s chief economic advisor Gary Cohn on the flight to Brussels, that the United States is looking into the sanctions problem, while he said at the same time that there is no definite position yet, is read as yet another hint that Trump has different views on Putin than the Europeans. Climate change and trade are the two other points where no common position between the EU and the U.S.A. exists. With that, and with Trump’s unexpected critique of many countries in NATO that owe the U.S.A. a lot of money for defense, since the Americans defend Europe without the Europeans ever paying appropriately, the EU leaders that went to the G7 Summit in Taormina, Italy today, knew they had to expect the most difficult summit ever. The fact that Trump met Japan’s Abe separately shortly before the G7 Summit began this noon, has not even been reported by European mainstream media, although it indicates that Trump also has a Japan agenda which Europe seems not to notice.