|
PRESS RELEASE
New Report from China Commerce Ministry on China-U.S. ‘Huge Potential’ for Economic Cooperation, Including Infrastructure
May 26, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Chinese Minister of Commerce yesterday released the "Research Report on China-U.S. Economic and Trade Relations." Among the many areas covered in the 117-page, comprehensive review of imports, exports, and two-way investment, one that stands out is the re-statement of China’s willingness to help in construction in states and localities, to start to close the infrastructure gap.
In the report section titled, "Enhancing Infrastructure Construction Cooperation," it states:
The Joint Working Group citation refers to the organizations that have been coming into being over the past few years, between U.S. states and cities, and certain Chinese provinces. Among those in place, and their date of establishment: California (2012), Texas (2014), Washington (2015), New York State (2016), Michigan, and Iowa, plus the city of Chicago. For example, as of April 2016, the New York State "Joint Working Group" with China had 95 Chinese projects in the state, and relationships with Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Jiangxi, and Yunnan.
The new report concludes its opening "Summary" section: