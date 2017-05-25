PRESS RELEASE U.S. Industry Is Ready To Join the Silk Road May 25, 2017 (EIRNS)—U.S. industry is gearing up to be part of the potential in China’s "knowledged-based" economic growth and the Silk Road infrastructure projects. General Motors executives said on May 23 that they expect their China Science Lab to play a considerable role in the company’s developments, in a period that will see more advances in the next five years than in the previous half century combined, reported thenewswheel. Since its establishment in 2009, the GM China Science Lab has applied for more than 200 patents. The Lab has two groups: Manufacturing Process Research Group, and the Advanced Material Research Group. Projects include laser welding, and third-generation steel and aluminum materials. These will be used first in GM products, and then will be applied on a broader industry scale. Industry giant, General Electric, is partnering with Chinese companies, for building infrastructure and most notably, the power industry. "GE has already had operating teams and business network[s] in 63 of the 65 countries along the [Silk Road] route," the chief executive of GE’s China business, Rachel Duan Xiaoying, told the South China Morning Post on May 19. "The partnership with Chinese companies via the Belt and Road Initiative will certainly be elevated to an international level," she said. As an example, GE is partnering with state-owned Power Construction Corporation of China, looking toward building power plants and electric grids in African nations, such as Nigeria and Kenya. "Worldwide, since 1 billion people have no access to electric power yet, the scale of business is huge," Duan said. Profits would be shared between the two companies.