President Trump Makes ISIS the Issue at NATO Summit

May 25, 2017 (EIRNS)—In what can only be described as a brawl, President Trump stood his ground on Russia both explicitly with European Union President Donald Tusk, and at the NATO summit.

According to Bloomberg News, "European Union president Donald Tusk said talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday revealed no ‘common position’ on Russia."

Instead, President Trump insisted at the NATO meeting that its mission, first and foremost, is to defeat terrorism. In the wake of his interventions into the Middle East, President Trump has insisted that ISIS is the issue.