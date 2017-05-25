|
PRESS RELEASE
President Trump Makes ISIS the Issue at NATO Summit
May 25, 2017 (EIRNS)—In what can only be described as a brawl, President Trump stood his ground on Russia both explicitly with European Union President Donald Tusk, and at the NATO summit.
According to Bloomberg News, "European Union president Donald Tusk said talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday revealed no ‘common position’ on Russia."
Instead, President Trump insisted at the NATO meeting that its mission, first and foremost, is to defeat terrorism. In the wake of his interventions into the Middle East, President Trump has insisted that ISIS is the issue.
To confirm this position, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg indicated that NATO will increase it participation in the anti-terrorism war against ISIS in Syria, but will not ask to boost its military presence on Russia’s borders, a sharp contrast to NATO’s recent policies.