PRESS RELEASE
China’s Global Times Issues Very Calm Response to Trump’s First ‘Freedom of Navigation’ Provocation in the South China Sea
May 25, 2017 (EIRNS)—Although China’s Defense Ministry issued a formal complaint about the U.S. "provocation" after the guided-missile destroyer U.S.S. Dewey sailed within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands Wednesday, the editorial from the party newspaper Global Times reflects a careful and precise reading of the so-called "freedom of navigation operation" (FONOP), the first since President Trump came to office.
The Global Times editorial notes that "several requests by the U.S. Pacific Command for such operations were rejected by the new president" previous to this incident. They note that neither the Pentagon nor the White House has issued any statement about the incident, "in comparison to the former Obama administration, which often assumed a higher profile when the U.S. Navy engaged in such operations."
They continue that how much "negative impact" will come from the incident
Key to the situation is the calming of the tension in the South China Sea, they write, since both the Philippines and Vietnam have dropped their confrontational mode, which had been pushed on them by Obama. "There have been gradual signs of stability in the South China Sea," the editorial states,
Their conclusion: